A Beautiful-looking plant that has been around for a long time turns out to be carnivorous.

Researchers have discovered that a plant that has long been thought to be carnivorous is indeed carnivorous. This discovery hints that there may be more intriguing ecological discoveries to come.

According to the researchers of a new study to be published Aug. 13 in PNAS, Triantha occidentalis is a perennial herb found along the West Coast of North America. The monocot, sometimes known as the western false asphodel, was first documented in scientific literature in 1879.

However, the plant, which produces attractive white flowers in nutrient-poor environments like wetlands and bogs, isn’t as innocent-looking as it appears. It is, in reality, carnivorous.

Researchers were working on another project when they discovered the western fake asphodel lacked a gene that was also missing in other carnivorous plants, according to NPR. Furthermore, the plants had sticky stems that insects may become entangled in.

The researchers fed the flowers with fruit flies labeled with the isotope nitrogen-15 so they could follow the nutrient once it entered the plant, according to a news release from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In fact, the researchers discovered that insects provided up to 64% of its nitrogen requirements. This is equivalent to nitrogen uptake in other carnivorous plants and significantly above non-carnivorous plants’ accidental intake.

The researchers also discovered that the sticky hair on the plant’s stalk produced phosphatase, a digestive enzyme used by many carnivorous plants to break down phosphorus in their food.

“We have come to the conclusion that T. The researchers wrote that occidentalis should be welcomed into the small yet unique ecological guild of carnivorous plants.

According to a news release from the University of British Columbia (UBC), this is the first new carnivorous plant discovered in 20 years.

According to a press statement from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, “this is the 12th known separate development of carnivory in the plant kingdom, and the first time the feature has been observed in the Alismatales order, a group of mostly aquatic flowering plants.” Triantha catches its prey “near its insect-pollinated flowers,” according to study leader Dr. Qianshi Lin, who was previously a Ph.D. student at UBC Botany. According. Brief News from Washington Newsday.