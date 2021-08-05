A bear knocks over a person and dashes into a Tennessee restaurant.

On Friday, a bear barged into a Tennessee eatery and knocked over a person on the street outside.

According to eyewitnesses, the black bear rushed up the front stairway of Crawdaddy’s in Gatlinburg and briefly entered the restaurant before turning around and leaving.

Kacie Faulling Myers of South Carolina was visiting the area with her family on Friday afternoon when they observed the bear outside a restaurant in Gatlinburg, the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Myers recorded video of the incident, which was later released by WATE.

A swarm of people can be seen forming around the restaurant in the video, hoping to catch a sight of the bear that had just entered the structure.

“Oh my God, Could you image sitting in the restaurant and a bear coming out?” Myers is heard saying in the clip.

“I saw people running and I was like, what is going on?” adds another anonymous woman in the video.

Myers also captured a photo of the bear from across the street, showing the animal wandering along the sidewalk with several people close, including a man shooting a picture with his phone from behind a trash can just a few feet away.

According to WATE, the bear even knocked a person over on the roadway, prompting Gatlinburg Police to dispatch an ambulance. The nature of the individual’s illness is unknown at this time.

There are more than 6,000 black bears in Tennessee, according to BearWise, and sightings of the creatures are regular in the Gatlinburg area.

A black bear was photographed having a peaceful bath in a hot tub at a city vacation rental in March. Eyewitnesses reported seeing bears foraging from trash cans at a service station in the neighborhood in May.

Following these encounters, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stated that Gatlinburg is located within the bears’ native habitat and advised residents to remain “bear cautious.”

Bear-human interactions are becoming increasingly regular, according to the EPA, as both human and bear populations grow and more people relocate near public lands and bear-infested areas. According to the report, the increase in bear-human contacts is resulting in “possibly deadly scenarios.”

According to the agency. This is a condensed version of the information.