A 9-year-old Massachusetts girl kicks a pit bull many times to save the family dog.

When the incident occurred, Nicolina Pasquale was walking her great uncle’s dog near her house in Worcester, Massachusetts.

During the walk, the pit bull came close to Pasquale and the family dog, Peaches, an eight-year-old Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu mix.

Pasquale told Spectrum News 1, “We were like right there, in front of the hills, and I called the dog to come.” “After that, she didn’t move.” As a result, I turned around and saw a pit bull charging.”

When the pit bull started hitting Peaches, the nine-year-old jumped in to save the family pet.

Pasquale added, “I booted the pit bull five times.” “It refused to let go.”

When other neighbors saw what was going on, they hurried over to assist the girl. Amanda Augusto, a local, was one of them.

Augusto told Spectrum, “I could see the girl was distressed since she was walking the dog.” “And I saw the other dog with the other dog in its mouth,” says the narrator.

Augusto and Pasquale eventually managed to remove Peaches from the pit bull’s clutches and kept her safe until animal control officers arrived.

Peaches managed to escape the larger pit bull’s attack, but the dog had significant injuries. Following therapy, the dog was reunited with its family.

Jonelle Garofoli, Pasquale’s mother, told Spectrum how important Peaches was to the family.

“My aunt passed away about a year and a half ago, and Peaches was her assistance dog,” Garofoli explained. “She developed dementia before succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease. My uncle and Peaches have become extremely close since then, and it’s almost as if they’re an extension of her.”

Garofoli is proud of her daughter’s actions, but she would not have encouraged her to fend off a potentially dangerous animal, she added.

Garofoli explained, “I suppose in her situation, knowing how much the dog means to my uncle, she simply went into that superhuman power, fight or flight.”

A court in England heard terrible details of a similar attack in which a pet Shih Tzu was tragically injured earlier this month.

