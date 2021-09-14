A 7-foot snake was discovered in a New York storm drain and was rescued in a three-hour operation.

On Sunday, a snake about 7 feet long was rescued from a storm drain in New York after a local resident spotted it and recorded it on a neighborhood Facebook page.

Bridget Moschetti told Patch that she used a back road to avoid traffic when leaving Party City with balloons for her sister’s birthday. She saw the snake slithering into a storm drain in Nanuet, Clarkstown, at that time.

She captured the animal as it descended into the drain on camera and shared it with the Clarkstown neighborhood on Facebook.

“I was like, ‘That’s somebody’s pet going down the drain,’ when I saw it going down the drain. I can’t do anything since I’ve never handled a snake before,” she told News 12. “Perhaps by filming it, someone with experience may recognize it and offer to pick it out of the drain or something.”

Moschetti also contacted various organizations, including the New York State Department of Conservation and Animal Control, in the hopes of rescuing the snake. She also made touch with a nearby pet store.

The owners of Outragehisss Pets, a company that specialized in live animal presentations until the COVID pandemic forced it to close, noticed the video.

When Elizabeth and John Tarrant saw the video, they were at a family BBQ. They went in person to investigate the matter using the information from the video because John Tarrant is an experienced snake handler.

They rushed to a local hardware store to get supplies for a rescue mission after observing the snake’s suffering on location, including duct tape and many narrow PVC pipes.

“At the next section, [the drain]divided into three different pipesâ€”if he had gone any further we couldn’t have found him,” Elizabeth Tarrant told Patch. “He would have had a respiratory illness as a result of his exposure. For the unfortunate guy, it would have been a slow death.”

Despite the boa's best efforts, the rescue was finished by 8 p.m. EDT, and neither John Tarrant nor Elizabeth Tarrant were bitten, she informed Patch. The rescue too three hours, according to News 12.