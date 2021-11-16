A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a copperhead snake outside his home.

According to WSBTV, Zander Childers was bitten on the left forearm by a copperhead snake while tripping and falling during a basketball game.

Andrea Childers, Childers’ mother, went to the site after hearing distress calls and instantly sought an ambulance.

Childers said her first impulse was to take her son to the emergency room, but she immediately decided that calling an ambulance was the preferable option.

“We were planning on getting shoes and heading to the emergency room when I replied, “No, we need to call an ambulance.” So we dialed 911, and they instructed us on how to lay flat, place the arm below the heart, and so on “WSBTV reported on Childers’ comments.

“There’s only a little window of opportunity for the anti-venom to reverse the symptoms and prevent long-term damage.”

Copperheads have a large body and can grow to be over 40 inches long, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.

They’re covered in patterns of varying hues of brown from head to tail, making them effectively hidden.

Copperheads also avoid detection by remaining stationary for long periods of time, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are most likely to be bitten “when they unintentionally step on or near a copperhead” (CDC).

A copperhead bite is rarely fatal, but it can be exceedingly painful and result in major health complications.

According to the CDC, giving antivenom as soon as possible “helps limbs recover faster and reduces the risk of a limb being crippled following copperhead snake envenomation.”

Zander Childers was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, where he was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit for two days before being released.

Do you think that because it's cooler outside, there won't be any snakes? Reconsider your position. A wayward ball riled up a copperhead near Zander's garage when he was playing basketball in his driveway, and it bit his forearm. Keep your eyes peeled for snakes among the ivy, grass, and falling leaves this fall.