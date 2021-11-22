A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being attacked by three dogs.

After being mauled by three hunting dogs on a property in New Zealand, a 6-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

The unidentified youngster was gravely injured on his upper body and face at a remote property near Manapouri, a small town in New Zealand’s South Island, at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the Otago Daily Times.

Paramedics, police, and fire crews all raced to the site, and the youngster was airlifted to a hospital in Dunedin, on the island’s southeastern tip.

According to a representative for St. John Ambulance, a humanitarian organization that provides ambulance services throughout the country, the kid arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

The youngster was placed in an induced coma to a Dunedin hospital and underwent several surgeries to repair wounds to his face, throat, head, limbs, and torso. As of Monday, the youngster was still in a coma.

According to Stuff, the child was visiting the farm with a friend of an employee. The farm’s owner was not at home when the incident happened, which happened after work hours.

One of the pig-hunting dogs owned by an employee attacked the youngster while he was on the farm, and two more joined in.

Later that evening, the dogs were put down, but it is unclear if the owner or the police did so.

The 6-year-prognosis old’s is now unknown, according to the boy’s grandfather, who spoke to the Otago Daily Times.

“I can confirm the victim is in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital, and the dog’s owner is completely working with police,” a police spokesperson said.

A fourth child, a four-year-old, was there at the time of the incident but was unharmed.

