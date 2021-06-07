A 400-pound Goliath Grouper that was once thought to be extinct has been caught in South Carolina.

Last week, a fisherman in South Carolina reeled in a rare 400-pound fish whose species was previously on the verge of extinction.

According to a post on Tallboy Fishing Charters’ Facebook page, a group of people who went fishing with Captain Richard Pollitzer on Thursday caught a gigantic 400-pound Goliath Grouper in Beaufort County, South Carolina. It is said to be one of the earliest of its sort to be discovered in the area.

Pollitzer stated, “You work your whole life in the ocean for a moment like this.” “As far as I know, this is the first huge Goliath Grouper ever taken inshore in Beaufort County.”

The graph