A 26-foot-long dinosaur with blade-like teeth, bigger than a T-Rex, has been discovered.

Researchers have discovered a new prehistoric predator that was larger than the notorious Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex). Ulughbegasaurus, a dinosaur five times the size of the T-Rex at the time, was named after a preserved jaw bone that was discovered.

According to University of Calgary professors Darla Zelenitsky, associate professor of paleontology, and Dr. Kohei Tanaka, the species lived 80 to 90 million years ago, right alongside the T-Rex. It would have been the Apex predator of that era of Earth’s past, measuring between 24.5 and 26 feet in length and weighing roughly 2000 pounds.

The T-Rex species that roamed the Earth at the time grew to be around 10 feet long and weighed about 440 pounds. Not only would Ulughbegasaurus have outcompeted the T-Rex for food, but it would also have slowed the evolution of the smaller species.

Zelenitsky told The Calgary Herald, “They probably kept the tyrannosaurus down because they were definitely superior apex predators.” “Compared to a coyote, it was like a grizzly bear.”

According to Zelenitsky, Ulughbegasaurus’ size wasn’t the only benefit that would have elevated it above the T-Rex in the prehistoric food chain. The predators’ hunting techniques and approaches to prey were also vastly different.

The apex predator’s fossilized teeth demonstrate that, unlike the T-Rex, Ulughbegasaurus had slashing, blade-like teeth that were specialized for crushing bone. Paleontologists can learn a lot about an extinct animal’s lifestyle by looking at its teeth.

“The extinction of (Ulughbegasaurus) 80 to 90 million years ago certainly allowed tyrannosaur species to become the apex predators of Asia and North America,” Zelenitsky added.

This extinction would have allowed the early T-Rex to evolve into the dominant predator we know from the Jurassic Park franchise and other films and television shows. The latter T-Rex species weighed between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds and reached a length of roughly 40 feet.

A Russian paleontologist discovered the fossilized jawbone that led to the finding in the 1980s in what was then known as the Soviet Central Asian Republic of Uzbekistan. The jawbone fossil had been kept in the Vernadsky State Geological Museum since its discovery. This is a condensed version of the information.