A 23-foot-long crocodile that lived up to 5 million years ago has been identified by scientists.

Researchers in Australia have discovered a massive prehistoric crocodile that was about 23 feet long when it lived.

The crocodile is considered to have belonged to a species of crocodile known as tomistomines, which had never been seen in Australia before.

The crocodile was identified using the remnants of a cranium discovered in the 19th century in southern Queensland.

The crocodile is referred to as “Australia’s first tomistome crocodylian” in a paper on its identification.

Scientists called the species Gunggamarandu maunala in honor of the Darling Downs region’s First Nations peoples.

The first half of the name means “river boss,” while the second refers to apertures on the top of the cranium where muscles would have been attached.

According to Steve Salisbury, senior lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Queensland, who was involved in the research, the name contains words from the Barunggam and Wakka Wakka languages.

Salisbury stated in a statement that he thought the skull specimen was “strange, and possibly extremely significant” while he was a doctoral student in the 1990s, but that he didn’t have time to investigate it further.

Jorgo Ristevski, a PhD candidate at the institution, led the newest research.

“This is one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited Australia,” Ristevski said in a statement.

“At the present, it’s difficult to quantify Gunggamarandu’s overall size because all we have is the back of his skull—but he was large.”

Researchers assessed the complete skull to be roughly 80 centimetres long, allowing for further assessments of the whole body length, according to Ristevski.

The animal’s estimated body length of roughly 23 feet puts it “on par with the largest Indo-Pacific crocs,” according to Ristevski. “The fossil’s exact age is unknown, although it’s most likely between two and five million years old.”

Ristevski said: “Today, there’s only one living species of tomistomine, Tomistoma schlegelii, which is restricted to the Malay Peninsula and parts of Indonesia.

“With the exception of Antarctica, Australia was the only other continent without fossil evidence of tomistomines.

“But with the discovery of Gunggamarandu we can add Australia to the ‘once inhabited by tomistomines’ list.”

The report. This is a brief summary.