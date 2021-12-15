A 2,000-year-old synagogue has been discovered at the alleged birthplace of Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciple.

On the margins of the Sea of Galilee, a freshwater lake in northern Israel, archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old synagogue.

According to the four canonical gospels, the synagogue was discovered on the location of an old hamlet known as Migdal, or Magdala, from the Second Temple period of Jewish history, which was the purported birthplace of Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ followers who witnessed his death.

Between the late 6th century BCE and 70 CE, the Second Temple period is commonly regarded as a time when Jewish culture established a number of traits that define the Jewish experience today.

The existence of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was built by the Jews after the Babylonians destroyed the First Temple in 586 BCE, defines the time.

Jews lived under Persian, Greek, and Roman control during the Second Temple period. The period came to an end when the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 CE during the First Jewish-Roman War, a large-scale insurrection by Eastern Mediterranean Jews against the Roman Empire.

During the war, Migdal was a major rebel base under the command of Flavius Josephus.

According to a statement from the Israel Antiquities Authority, the recent find represents the settlement’s second synagogue from the Roman era, and the first time two synagogues have been discovered anywhere during the Second Temple period.

The discovery of a second synagogue at the village, according to Adi Erlich, Director of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa, and Dina Avshalom-Gorni, director of the excavation at the University of Haifa, gives new light on the history of this period.

“The discovery of a second synagogue in this Galilean settlement sheds light on the social and religious lives of the Jews in this area during this time period, and reflects a need for a dedicated building for Torah reading and study, as well as for social gatherings,” Avshalom-Gorni told the Jerusalem Post.

"We can envisage Mary Magdalene and her family, as well as other locals, visiting the synagogue here.