A 10-foot Python wakes up a woman by going on a ‘5 a.m. Rampage’ through her home.

A woman awoke to find a 10-foot scrub python wreaking havoc in her living room after hearing clattering sounds in the middle of the night.

After leaving a trail of destruction in Jodie Davey’s Edmonton house, the snake has been called her “real Far North Queensland alarm clock.”

Davey was awakened at 5 a.m. on Tuesday by the sound of a vase cracking, but nothing could have prepared her for the scene that confronted her when she got out of bed.

When she entered her living room, she discovered a 10-foot snake draped over her television and slithering across the table and floor.

The vase’s fragments were strewn over the room, and the reptile had also knocked over a photo frame and a soap dispenser.

When a python goes on a 5 a.m. rampage through your living room, destroying vases and soap dishes, there’s nothing like a true Far North Queensland alarm clock, Davey commented on Facebook.

“It left a trail of devastation in its wake. Vase shattered, soap dispenser broken, photo frame broken. It had to have completed a circuit of the house. The vase was the one who jolted us awake.”

The fact that the snake knocked down the soap dispenser in the bathroom leads Davey to believe that the snake “did several laps” around the house.

Scrub pythons are non-venomous and generally not considered a threat to humans, despite their large size.

In 2014, however, an Australian woman was attacked by a 12-foot scrub python while sleeping in her bed.

She managed to free the snake with her bare hands, but it reappeared less than a year later and attacked her dog, knocking the 55-pound Catahoula out.

Davey’s dogs, on the other hand, were unhurt.

The snake has been living around Davey’s property for almost three years, according to The Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“On occasion, he sheds his skin on the lawn and on the roof.

“We simply kind of let him go,” says the narrator. He goes about his business. This is a condensed version of the information.