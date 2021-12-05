9 Nonalcoholic Cocktails for All Holiday and Social Occasions

It used to be difficult to locate suitable nonalcoholic beverages for various vacation and social occasions. If you didn’t want beer or a cocktail, your options were probably soda or water. In a Seinfeld episode, there’s a dialogue about bringing wine to a dinner party, and I can’t help but think of it when I’m looking for a drink selection for an occasion.

‘George,’ I say “I’m not even a wine drinker. Pepsi is my beverage of choice.” “You can’t bring Pepsi,” Elaine says. “Why not?” says George. “Because we’re adults?” says Elaine. ‘George,’ I say “Are you implying that wine is superior to Pepsi? Wine isn’t even close to being as good as Pepsi.” If you or your guests, like George, don’t enjoy wine or alcohol, I’ve produced a list of nonalcoholic drink options for you to consider. These are soda substitutes. Some of the drinks are adult beverages without the alcohol, while others are merely novel drinks to shake things up a bit. Due to the latest promotions and reductions, the prices listed may change.

Alternative to CleanCo Clean V Apple Vodka

CleanCo sells a wide range of drinks that have the flavor of alcohol but aren’t. Clean V Apple Vodka Alternative is one choice for a chilly, wintry season. Its drinks are all labeled with a letter that corresponds to their alcoholic counterparts. V stands for vodka in this situation. “Uplifting and crisp with a dash of cinnamon,” Clean V calls itself. There are also undertones of green apple, as well as a characteristic warm finish. CleanCo also has rum, tequila, and gin substitutes.

Amazon has it for $29.99.

Clausthaler Clausthaler Clausthaler Clausthaler Clausthaler Clausthaler Clausthaler

This is a nonalcoholic beer that takes Clausthaler Original and adds cinnamon and cranberry tastes to brighten it up. It’s one way to toast without getting a hangover the next day on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Clausthaler also has tastes like grapefruit and lemon if you’re interested in continuing your nonalcoholic beer drinking into the new year with a dry January.

BevMo sells it for $9.99. (6-pack). (It will be available soon) Moscow Jeng MuleJeng contains hemp extract, which “inspires discourse and elevates social events,” according to the company. Jeng is a drink that is comparable to a classic cocktail but without the alcohol. The drink can be served on the rocks or in a cocktail glass. This is a condensed version of the information.