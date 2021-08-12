9 Golf Upgrades to Help You Improve Your Game

What is the most effective strategy to reduce your golf stroke count? It’s an elusive question that both amateurs and professionals are looking for answers to. While there is no magical piece of equipment that will instantly lower your handicap, there are a number of golf-related items that can help you make the most of your time on the course. If you don’t have or have never used a good range finder, for example, upgrading can greatly assist you in selecting the correct club to use at each turn. However, it isn’t simply expensive or technically advanced golf equipment that will affect your game. Simply being more at ease on the course can have a positive impact on your game.

We compiled a list of golf things that reviewers of all types have found to be beneficial to their game. Don’t let golf season pass you by without trying anything new, whether it’s a lighter golf bag or a more breathable polo. As is customary, pricing may change over time as things go on sale.

Mizuno Elite Glove Gets a New Look

A new glove is a simple and inexpensive method to change up and, perhaps, improve your golf game. The unassuming piece of equipment is critical in a variety of ways, affecting nearly every element of your time on the course.

This glove received high marks from MyGolfSpy, who gave it the top honor. “Go for the Mizuno Elite if you want a glove that has that ‘premium feel’ yet lasts longer. It had a very constant overall performance. The obvious winner of the 2021 Most Wanted Performance Glove Test was this performance glove, which excelled across numerous critical metrics.”

Mizuno has these for $16.

Saplize Golf Grips have a tighter grip.

Instead of tossing out perfectly good clubs due to worn grips, it might be worth a little elbow grease to replace the old grips with new, fresh ones. Prepare to put them on, but the Saplize package includes with everything you need, and most reviewers say the process is simple.

“This is now the second time I’ve purchased these grips for another set of clubs,” Amazon reviewer Rob Miszewski said. It’s quite simple to set up and maintain. This is a condensed version of the information.