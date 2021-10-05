8 million views of a cadaver video showing how organs move during pregnancy.

A TikTok video illustrating how organs move around during pregnancy has been viewed over 8 million times by interested social media users.

The Institute of Human Anatomy in Salt Lake City, Utah, posted the video.

An anatomy specialist gives viewers a look inside a real human cadaver to demonstrate the tremendous anatomical changes that women go through before giving birth in this video.

The film, which can be watched here, reveals how the specialist folds back the open stomach of the cadaver to reveal the little intestines inside.

The intestines must shift out of the way as a woman’s fetus develops, according to the specialist, in order to offer a clearing around the uterus.

“So, by the time the fetus is nine months old, this uterus will have expanded, moved those intestines and omentum entirely out of the way, and come all the way up to this point here,” they explain. “The xiphoid process,” he says, pointing to a place near the sternum.

“Wow, it is amazing.”

The TikTok video had only been up for a day as of early Tuesday AM EDT, but it had already received nearly 700,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

Users reacted with astonishment and awe as they processed the huge bodily changes that women go through throughout pregnancy, as well as the fact that they had just witnessed a medical corpse.

“Women go through all of this, and men still have the audacity…” commented one user.

“OK, this is quite interesting,” one person said, “but can I get a heads up on what I’m about to look at next time?”

The video may not have come as a surprise to regular visitors of the Institute of Human Anatomy’s TikTok page.

The 7.6 million-follower account is well-known for providing an unedited peek inside the human body, which it has done for years.

The position of the human stomach was shown in a video from 2019, which received 1.6 million likes and roughly 15,800 comments, and emphasized how people commonly confuse it with the intestines.

Jeremy Jones, the institute’s founder, discussed the account with Inverse in 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.