8 Gifts You Can Email, Text, Print, or Send Later at the Last Minute

When a last-minute gift is required, it’s tempting to believe that procrastination is to blame. However, let’s suppose a more favorable scenario. Let’s imagine you were unexpectedly invited to a gathering and now you’re expected to provide a gift.

Whatever the cause, the concept is that you need a gift by a certain date, but almost everything that may be ordered won’t come in time. A gift card is a no-brainer, but these suggestions strive to add a bit more flair and elegance to the mix. Some of these ideas even allow for a digital gift that is incredibly personalized and personal.

There are also options here if you wish to give a tangible gift rather than a completely digital one. Giving a coffee subscription or access to a future meal is a delicious way to bring joy into the new year. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Audiobook

A book, in any form, is a wonderful present. However, an audiobook may be preferable than a physical book because it may be listened to while exercising or driving. Furthermore, when provided, it can still be digested immediately. Because it has practically every audiobook ever published in stock, Audible has become the de facto audiobook provider. With a few exceptions, prices start at $15 for a single credit, which equals one book. You may also purchase monthly credits for the recipient of the gift.

You can gift specific books to people if you’re an Audible subscriber and logged in. To do so, click the present icon next to the title. (I recommend Andy Weir’s humorous and heartbreaking novel Project Hail Mary, which is based on his novel The Martian.) Audible offers audiobooks for as little as $15.

Message from a Celebrity

Imagine sending someone a video of their favorite celebrity along with a personal message. Cameo has almost 20,000 noteworthy people to pick from, including actors, social media figures, and professional athletes. Prices vary greatly depending on the celebrity’s fame; some of the bigger names will set you back more than $100.

If you can’t decide between a message or a celebrity, Cameo also sells gift cards, which may be given to anybody you want. This is a condensed version of the information.