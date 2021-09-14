7 Ways the Apple Watch Series 7 Is Better, and 1 Way It Stays the Same

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been unveiled, with a new streamlined design based on a larger screen and numerous enhancements. Are this year’s upgrades enough to persuade people considering switching to Apple’s wristwatch (or upgrading) to do so?

While the Apple Watch Series 7 lacks some of the rumored health sensors such as blood pressure, temperature, and glucose tracking, it can still assist you in keeping track of your health. For starters, it now includes more cycling-related training, such as learning how e-bikes affect your health. Future models may include those suspected sensor characteristics.

Because the new Apple Watch won’t be available until later this fall, you still have some time to determine whether or not you want to upgrade right away. If you’re still undecided, here’s a rundown of all the ways the Apple Watch Series 7 improves on the Series 6, as well as earlier versions. Importantly, the Apple Watch retains its original design in one key area: watch bands.

If the new design, colors, and functionality aren’t enough to entice you, follow Apple’s instructions for unpairing your Apple Watch to ensure that all of your data is saved and transferred to the new smartwatch.

Larger Display Size and a More Elegant Appearance

The Apple Watch Series 7 is not the major design overhaul that some had hoped for, but it has been modified and refined over time. The latest Apple wristwatch, like previous models, focuses on increasing the screen size to display more information.

Apple claims that the new Series 7 watch has a 20% larger screen than the Series 6. (The new model has a 50% larger screen than the Series 3, which is still available.) This is due to pushing the viewing area all the way to the edge, which makes it appear as if the watch face is seeping off the edge at some angles. Although the casing does not appear to have changed, Apple claims that it is more polished and has softer edges.

Importantly, the Apple Watch retains virtually the same physical size on the wrist despite the larger display surface. It just expands the screen size.

Brighter

