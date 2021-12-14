7 Interesting Facts About Primates, Monkey Day 2021: How to Celebrate

Monkey Day, which falls on the 14th of December every year, has arrived once more. This day can be used to learn more about these incredible creatures and even to help conserve them.

Casey Sorrow and Erik Millikin, both college students at Michigan State University at the time, founded Monkey Day in the year 2000, according to National Today. Sorrow and his friends dressed up like monkeys and performed monkey impersonation on Dec. 14 to battle the blues that many people get throughout the Christmas season.

However, what began as a strategy to counteract the holiday blues has grown into a worldwide event, with celebrations ranging from Germany to Thailand and India. Monkey Day is promoted by the Smithsonian Institute and National Geographic, and it has now expanded into a celebration of these unique creatures.

On Monkey Day, we pay tribute to these fascinating creatures, as well as other non-human primates including lemurs, tarsiers, and apes. In addition to honoring them, the day attempts to raise awareness about the challenges they face.

On this day, folks can celebrate by sharing some interesting monkey facts with their family and friends. Some people may even arrange a monkey-themed party or learn more about monkeys from around the world by reading books or watching documentaries about them.

Others may prefer to visit a zoo to see these amazing creatures in person, or donate to groups like the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance and the Rainforest Trust that aim to maintain and protect monkeys.

Let’s have a look at some fascinating facts about monkeys today. (National Today, National Day Calendar, National Geographic, and Tree Hugger are among the sources.)