5 Incredible New Mars Discoveries

By 2030, NASA intends to have astronauts living on Mars. Prior to it, rovers had been exploring Mars and learning about its secrets.

Among them are NASA’s Perseverance mission, which is looking for indications of ancient microbial life, and Curiosity, which is exploring Mars’ deep interior.

Here are seven of the most fascinating findings about Mars in recent years.

1. The Lost Lake and River Delta on Mars

Since 2013, when NASA’s Curiosity rover discovered smooth, rounded pebbles on the Martian surface similar to those found in Earth’s rivers, scientists have had confirmation that water previously flowed on Mars.

The Jezero crater area was formerly filled with water and was home to an ancient river delta, according to recent discoveries.

More information on Jezero’s watery past was provided in a study published in 2021 regarding NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover mission.

“Steep slopes known as escarpments, or scarps in the delta, formed by silt collecting at the mouth of an ancient river that long ago supplied the crater’s lake,” NASA said of the rover’s photographs.

Nicolas Mangold, a Perseverance scientist and the paper’s primary author, described the discovery as a “important observation that lets us…to corroborate the presence of a lake and river delta at Jezero” in a press release.

2. Earthquakes on Mars

Thanks to NASA’s Insight probe, scientists obtained fresh information about Mars’ makeup in July 2021.

A seismometer on the probe, which landed on Mars in 2018, can detect tremors beneath the surface. As a result, he was able to record the first ever Marsquake.

Researchers calculated that Mars’ crust could be 12 to 23 miles thick based on Insight data. Earth’s crust varies in thickness from a few miles to more than 45 miles, making it nearly twice the size of Mars.

According to NASA, three publications published in Science based on the seismometer’s data, “the depth and composition of Mars’ crust, mantle, and core, as well as proof that the planet’s center is liquid The outer core of the Earth is molten, while the inner core is solid; scientists will continue to utilize the data from InSight to see if the same is true for Mars.” Scientists currently believe Mars’ core is molten, but they have yet to ascertain whether Mars’ inner core is solid like Earth’s.

