4 Civilians Launched by Space X: Who Are They and How Much Training Did They Receive?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch the first all-civilian spacecraft voyage into Earth’s orbit today, with four people spending three days in space who have no prior training as professional astronauts.

The launch will be carried out by SpaceX’s fully automated Dragon capsule, which will take the four riders to a target height of 357 miles, significantly higher than billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos’ prior elevations of 53 miles and 66 miles, respectively.

The 38-year-old billionaire creator of Shift4 Payments, who financed the journey and will lead the mission, told the Associated Press, “This is the first step toward a world where common people may go and venture among the stars.”

Isaacman has never been to space, but in 2009 he established a world record for the fastest round-the-world flight in a light jet. He’s flown a variety of planes before, and he’s qualified to fly a variety of military combat airplanes. During a July interview with This website, he said, “[The Dragon capsule] is extremely equivalent to practically any jet I’ve flown.”

Since March, Isaacman and his team have been through months of spaceflight training to prepare for the mission. According to Space.com, their preparation included rides in the centrifuge at the National Aerospace Training and Research Center to experience the sensation of G-force. They went on a number of hikes in difficult terrains to enhance their bonding and communication, a strategy pioneered by NASA pilots, and afterwards, they spent time in flight simulators, practicing operating the Dragon in case of a communications failure that forced the vessel to fly manually.

In an interview with This website, Issacman claimed that this mission is significant because it marks a turning point in space travel because one of the crew members would not have been allowed to visit orbit previously due to NASA’s “ultra-rigorous health tests.”

Given that one of the mission's goals is to generate cash for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Issacman chose to donate one of the mission's four seats to Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old bone cancer survivor and former St. Jude's patient. Arceneaux was diagnosed with at the age of ten, and she was fitted with a prosthetic bone. She is now employed as a physician's assistant at St. Jude's and plans to remain there.