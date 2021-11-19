3 million light years away, an amateur astronomer discovers a new dwarf galaxy.

Astrophysicists have revealed that an amateur astronomer spotted an item is actually a new dwarf galaxy.

Giuseppe Donatiello, an astronomy enthusiast, discovered the galaxy by searching through publicly available astronomical data from the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys, which were conducted by a variety of telescopes.

Professional astrophysicists, lead by Dr. David Martinez-Delgado of the Instituto de Astrofisica de Andalusia, used deeper photos collected with the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo to confirm the dwarf galaxy’s existence.

The dwarf galaxy known as Pisces VII/Triangulum III (Pisces VII/Tri III) is either an isolated dwarf galaxy or a satellite galaxy of Messier 33 (M33), also known as the Triangulum galaxy (M33), which is around 3 million light-years away from Earth.

If Pisces VII/Tri III is solitary, it will be the weakest field galaxy (one that is not part of a larger group or cluster and is gravitationally isolated) ever discovered.

If the dwarf galaxy is an extension of M33, which is roughly 230,000 light-years from its main body, it might be a significant confirmation of current ideas of galaxy formation and evolution. That means that whichever of these claims is correct, the discovery will be significant for astrophysics.

“Based on our current understanding of galaxy formation, we should expect to observe a lot more small galaxies surrounding the Triangulum galaxy, M33.” However, it only has one known satellite,” said Emily Charles, a Ph.D. student at the University of Surrey who worked on the project. “If this newly discovered galaxy is indeed part of M33, it could mean that there are many more out there that have yet to be discovered since they are too faint to be seen in prior studies of the system.”

“While M33 now casts doubt on astrophysicists’ assumptions, this latest discovery begins to reassure us that our theories are sound.”

The scientists will now attempt to correctly calculate the distance to Pisces VII/Tri III in order to determine how it is moving in respect to M33. Their findings were published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

This inquiry will determine if the new dwarf galaxy is a field galaxy or a satellite of M33, and will require additional imaging with other observatories. It will also assist if you settle this. This is a condensed version of the information.