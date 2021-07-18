25 of the Best Parental iPhone Apps

Parenting is a full-time, never-ending job.

Fortunately, we live in the digital age, and there are a plethora of apps available to assist you on your own path, regardless of circumstance.

Here are the top 25 iPhone parenting apps…

Connect with your baby

Have you ever had the feeling that your baby is a magnificent, howling mystery? This is the app you’ve been looking for. Your baby’s feeding, sleep, moods, diaper changes, and milestones are all tracked via Baby Connect.

Parents can also enter their child’s weight and height to compare it to national averages.

The app can be synchronised across many devices, ensuring that all caregivers are kept up to date. The app ranges in price from $4.99 to $8.99, with different features available at different pricing tiers.

Cozi

It can be difficult to keep track of everyone’s schedules, playdates, and extracurricular activities in a family. Cozi is a family organization tool that allows parents to share calendars, set reminders, build to-do lists, and write shopping lists.

Although the app is free, a family can upgrade to a subscription service that includes additional features such as birthday reminders and a calendar search.

Buddy on the Playground

Playground Buddy can be right for you if your family moves around a lot or enjoys trying new things.

This software is designed to assist families in locating nearby playgrounds all over the world. Their map of over 200,000 playgrounds and outdoor areas displays a street view of the playground, provides directions to those locations, and allows you to save and share your favorites.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and is free.

On the Move with Little Peanut

This endearingly named app was designed by a mother who was frustrated by how difficult it was to manage her hectic schedule. The software assists mothers in staying organized by allowing them to create to-do lists, share emergency contacts, childcare schedules, and create packing lists.

The app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Trekaroo

This is an app for active families who are always on the go. Look no further if you’re the type of parent who is always looking for new things to do with their kids.

Parents may use Trekaroo to find kid-friendly activities, restaurants, and lodging. You may search by price, age-appropriateness, and rating, and each activity comes with ratings from parents. You can even make a reservation.