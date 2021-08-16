23 Dogs Discovered Alive in Cages Filled With Dog Skeletons and Feces

Officials from an animal sanctuary in Kentucky have rescued 23 dogs from “deplorable conditions” at a location in Kentucky.

On Saturday, the Hopkins County Humane Society (HCHS), a local non-profit dedicated to ensuring the humane and compassionate treatment of animals, posted on Facebook that a sheriff’s department from a neighboring county had contacted them earlier in the week, requesting assistance with a “dog hoarding situation.”

The group said in the article that they agreed to help after the canines’ conditions and condition were described by an unnamed sheriff’s department.

“Nothing could have prepared us for what we saw once we arrived on scene,” HCHS said in a statement.

Officials claimed they discovered dogs in rusted pens with a variety of health issues.

“These enclosures’ gates were wired and rusted shut. “Food and drink were spilled over for them,” according to HCHS.

According to the organization, many of the pens included the corpses of other pets.

“The skeletal bones of suspected kennel mates were found in the great majority of these enclosures alongside the dogs.”

The dogs had been eating food on heaps of dung, urine, and bones that had accumulated in their enclosures, according to HCHS. All of the animals have issues with their skin, hair, and teeth. Photographs of the rescued pups were then posted on TikTok by rescuers.

Officials from the non-profit were notified of the situation last Wednesday and rescued 13 puppies from the “deplorable conditions” before returning the next day to collect another ten canines.

“Our shelter has plenty of dogs; yet, we were asked to assist these sad babies, and we gladly accepted,” HCHS added. “These dogs’ ‘caretakers’ have failed them; now it is up to us to bring them back to life.”

“To accomplish so, we’ll need the help of the community. All 23 will require medical attention from a veterinarian. We won’t be able to preserve these animals without your aid, but we’ve seen how our powerful community works together to achieve its objectives. Let’s make it a collective aim to give these 23 dogs a second chance at life!”

The Hopkins County Humane Society has been contacted for comment by this website.

