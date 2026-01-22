2025 Confirmed as Third Warmest Year on Record, Climate Crisis Intensifies

Global temperatures in 2025 were confirmed as the third warmest on record, continuing a worrying trend driven by human activity. According to data released by the UK’s Met Office and other global climate agencies, last year saw temperatures 1.41°C above the 19th-century baseline, making it the third consecutive year in which global temperatures have exceeded the 1.4°C mark above pre-industrial levels.

Rising Temperatures and Human Impact

The data, compiled by the Met Office, the University of East Anglia, and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, revealed that 2025 followed closely behind 2024, which had set the record for the hottest year on Earth. The Copernicus Climate Change Service analysis, which monitors European temperatures, reported a slightly higher increase of 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels.

These figures underscore an alarming, persistent rise in global temperatures, with the last three years collectively averaging over 1.4°C above the 1850-1900 baseline, the period often used as a reference for pre-industrial climate conditions. The Copernicus dataset put this average closer to 1.5°C, signaling the urgency of the global situation.

While natural climate variations like the El Niño phenomenon contributed to the increased temperatures in 2023 and 2024, the weakening of this pattern in 2025 has revealed a more consistent and clear trend of human-driven warming, according to Professor Tim Osborn, director of the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit. “The underlying human-induced warming is now unmistakable,” he said, emphasizing the need for sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to slow the warming process.

Climate scientists across the world have reiterated that the primary driver behind global warming is human activity, specifically the burning of fossil fuels, which has led to increased concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This continued warming is now dangerously close to the critical 1.5°C threshold outlined in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a level beyond which the most severe consequences of climate change—such as widespread droughts, extreme heatwaves, and biodiversity collapse—are expected to intensify.

Colin Morice, a climate scientist at the Met Office, stated, “The long-term increase in global annual average temperature is driven by human-induced rises in greenhouse gas concentrations.”

The scientists also noted that the past 11 years have been the warmest on record, providing further evidence of the continuing acceleration of climate change. Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, warned that the world is on track to exceed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C limit. “The world is rapidly approaching the long-term temperature limit set by the Paris agreement,” Buontempo said. “We are bound to pass it; the choice now is how to best manage the inevitable overshoot and its consequences.”

Experts stress that reducing emissions across all sectors of society is now an urgent necessity. Professor Richard Allan from the University of Reading remarked, “The sustained warmth into 2025, without the natural warming influence of El Niño, underscores the urgency of halting the heating of planet Earth.”

John Marsham, Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Leeds, warned that the impacts on ecosystems, human health, and global food and water systems are rapidly escalating. “We are risking a climate that, in my kids’ lifetimes, will be almost as different from our natural climate as the last ice age was, but hotter instead of colder,” he said, emphasizing the potential for catastrophic effects.

In the face of this growing crisis, experts are calling for immediate and wide-ranging action to prevent further damage to ecosystems and communities worldwide. As world leaders continue to grapple with climate policies, the need for global cooperation remains clear, with nations urged to act before the window for meaningful change closes.