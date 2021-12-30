2021: A Year of Space Tourism, Mars Flights, and China’s Ascension

2021 was a major year for humanity’s space ambitions, from the first powered flight on another globe by the Mars Ingenuity helicopter to the launch of the James Webb telescope, which will see into the earliest period of the Universe.

As space tourism finally came into its own, billionaires competed to be the first to reach the ultimate frontier, an all-civilian crew went into orbit, and Star Trek’s William Shatner waxed eloquent about what it meant to see the Earth from the cosmos.

Here are a few of the highlights.

In February, NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater after surviving its “seven minutes of horror,” a period during which the rover relies on its automatic systems for descent and landing.

Since then, the car-sized robot has been capturing images and drilling for samples in order to complete its mission: discovering whether ancient microbial life forms once existed on Mars.

In the 2030s, a rock sample return mission will be launched.

The “Percy,” as the chopper is affectionately called, can also zap Martian rock and chemically examine the vapor with its cutting-edge instruments.

Percy is accompanied by Ingenuity, a four-pound (two-kilogram) rotorcraft that made the first powered flight on another celestial world in April, just over a century after the Wright brothers accomplished the same feat on Earth, and has made many more since.

“Perseverance is sort of the flagship project,” Jonathan McDowall, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told AFP. “It’s performing a long-term thorough exploration of this intriguing part of Mars.”

“Ingenuity, on the other hand, is one of those charming, little, cheap little technology demonstrations that NASA can do so brilliantly,” he continued.

Ingenuity’s findings could aid scientists in the development of Dragonfly, a planned thousand-pound drone copter that will be used to search for indications of life on Saturn’s moon Titan in the mid-2030s.

In 2001, an American millionaire became the world’s first space tourist, but it took another 20 years for private space flight to become a reality.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, competed against Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin for the title of first non-professional astronaut to perform a suborbital voyage in July.

While the British tycoon prevailed by a few days, Blue Origin surged ahead, launching three more flights with paying customers and celebrity passengers.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, entered the competition in September with Inspiration 4, a three-day orbital flight around the Earth with an all-civilian crew.

"That's very exciting."