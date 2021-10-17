1More ComfoBuds Z Reviews: Excellent for Sleeping and Listening to Music

I’ve avoided using the line “Bluetooth speakers offer great sound for their size” in speaker evaluations for the past several years because it’s such a worn cliché. And yet, here I am, thinking just that about a pair of wireless earbuds (while trying not to say it). While the ComfoBuds Z from 1More might help you go asleep, what sets them apart is their capacity to produce incredible sound for their size.

They’re TinyComparing the ComfoBuds Z to other stemless true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds of comparable design says a lot. They’re notably smaller and thinner than most other music-listening buds on the market. They’re all under 3 grams each. These features, together with their smooth, teardrop-shaped body, make them exceedingly comfortable in the ear, as their name suggests. In fact, I gave them to my 4-year-old son one night when he was having trouble falling asleep despite taking his daily melatonin gummy. Not only did they fit him well, but they also stayed on till morning. Despite their microscopic size, the ComfoBuds tend to stay put throughout the night and when worn around in general, in my experience as both a side and stomach sleeper.

The Companion Application

The 1More Music app (for Android and iOS) feels like a first-generation attempt, but it does a respectable job. Most importantly, you can install your six favorite sounds onto the earphones from a selection of 30 calming sounds. The majority of the sounds are related to water (rain, streams, etc.) and wind. However, some—such as Field, Medium Fire, and Volcano—aurally took me to tranquil regions off the beaten route. Although it took me a few tries to get it to function, loading each sound onto the buds only took about one and a half minutes once I did. While having six noises to choose from seems like a decent variety, I’m not sure why I’d have to load sounds instead of just streaming them because the buds don’t have touch controls—and so require your phone and/or app to play the sounds anyway.

In any case, the EQ settings and timers are the app’s other two major functions. I. This is a condensed version of the information.