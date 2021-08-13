17,000 Years Ago, In The Footsteps Of A Woolly Mammoth

One wooly mammoth whose footsteps were traced by researchers walked the equivalent of twice around the world in 28 years, proving the massive beast was a long-distance wanderer.

The discoveries, which were published in the respected journal Science on Thursday, may give light on why the mammoth, which had teeth larger than a human fist, became extinct.

“There are always mammoths who roam around a lot in all popular culture – for example, if you watch (the animation) ‘Ice Age,’” said Clement Bataille, assistant professor at the University of Ottawa and one of the study’s lead authors.

However, “because it is such a large animal that moving around consumes a lot of energy,” he told AFP, there is no evident reason why mammoths would have journeyed great distances.

The findings astounded the researchers: the mammoth they studied roamed over 70,000 kilometers (43,500 miles) and did not stay in Alaska’s plains as they had imagined.

“We find that it moved throughout Alaska, which is a huge area,” Bataille explained. “It was a complete shock.”

The researchers used the tusks of a male woolly mammoth that lived towards the conclusion of the last ice age for their investigation.

The animal, dubbed “Kik” after a nearby river, lived close to the time of the species’ extinction, roughly 13,000 years ago.

To measure strontium isotope ratios, one of the two tusks was chopped in half.

Strontium is a chemical element that is found in soil and is similar to limestone. It spreads through flora and is deposited in bones, teeth, and tusks when eaten.

Tusks develop during the course of a mammal’s life, with the tip marking the early years and the base signifying the last.

Isotope ratios vary according to geology, so Bataille created an isotopic map of the area.

It was possible to track when and where the mammoth had been by comparing it to the data from the tusks.

Glaciers spanned the entire Brooks Range of mountains in the north and the Alaska Range of mountains in the south, with the Yukon River plain in the middle.

The animal returned to some sites on a regular basis, where it could stay for years. But, depending on his age, his motions altered dramatically, and he eventually died of hunger.

Researchers were even able to see symptoms of throughout his first two years of existence.