16 million people have seen this adorable video of a zookeeper ‘booping’ animals on the nose.

On TikTok, a viral video of a zookeeper “booping” animals on the nose has received over 16 million views.

Will Whisennand, who manages the account @wildlifewill95, shared the video on August 21. It has received almost 2.9 million likes since then.

The film was shot at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve in Texas, which houses marine species, reptiles, birds, mammals, and more.

Whisennand begins the video by saying, “Let’s go boop some animals,” while hugging and kissing an otter.

The slang term “boop” refers to the friendly tapping of a person’s or an adorable animal’s nose.

Drogo, an Asian water monitor; Ketchup, a red ruffed lemur; Bonnie, an Asian small-clawed otter; Spyro, the bearded dragon; Callie, a mini Rex rabbit; and Starburst, a keel-billed toucan are among the creatures Whisennand “boops.”

The animals in the video appear perplexed by what is going on with them. In response, Starburst the toucan can be seen gently gnawing Whisennand’s finger.

Spyro didn’t seem to appreciate the “boop” too much, according to several TikTok users.

In a remark, one user commented, “I feel like I could hear Spyro say”EXCUSE you?”

“What does one have to do to get your job?” one person inquired in another comment.

“Anyone may become a zookeeper!” Whisennand responded. All that is required is dedication and enthusiasm. Smaller facilities may offer fewer education/experience requirements.”

The zookeeper records himself interacting with the animals at the attraction and posts them on YouTube on a daily basis. He also runs the official TikTok account for the aquarium and animal sanctuary, where he provides daily content.

The zoo allows visitors to engage with hundreds of different species, according to its official website.

Visitors can, for example, feed sharks, rays, birds, and fish by hand, as well as hold snakes and lizards. Children’s educational programs and events are also available at the site.

Iguanas, American alligators, opossums, two-toed sloths, and porcupines are among the animals that call the facility home. This is a condensed version of the information.