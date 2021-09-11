13 Upgrades to Your Smart Home That Will Make Your Friends Envious

These are the products that may add an extra layer of technology to your house, from outdoor lights and a video doorbell to a smart speaker that can be hung on the wall. These activities you perform on a regular basis may be made even easier with the greatest smart home solutions. The Nest Hello video doorbell, for example, recognizes the shape of a package placed at the door and will notify you. The Phyn water leak sensor will set your mind at ease by alerting you if a pipe in the basement springs a leak.

The smart home items that operate together are some of my favorites. The iRobot vacuum app can communicate with an August smart lock to determine when you’ll be gone and when the optimal time to clean is. The prices stated below may change over time, but they’re a good place to start if you want to make your house smarter.

Hello, Nest (Battery)

Video doorbells have become almost indispensable in recent years. With shipments arriving on a daily basis and strangers knocking on the door, it’s crucial to keep a watch on that part of the house.

The latest Nest Hello video doorbell takes the previous model, improves the electronics in a stylish manner, and adds a battery, allowing it to be used almost everywhere. Even if your doorbell has accessible wiring, it may not always be the optimal location for viewing the region you want to observe. This technique allows you to move your doorbell to the exact location you desire.

The new Nest Hello comes in a variety of colors to complement your home’s exterior, as well as more notifications without the need for a membership service and HD video with HDR night vision.

Google is selling it for $179.99.

Lightstrip with a Hue Play Gradient

Almost every room in your house now has a Hue smart lighting gadget. Hue should offer a product to match your needs, whether you want to add programmable lights or just colored decorations.

The Play Gradient Lightstrip, on the other hand, is one of the most unexpected delights. This light strip is designed to be used on the back of televisions and can display various colors at once. It can match its color when linked to the Hue Sync Box. This is a condensed version of the information.