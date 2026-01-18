103-Year-Old Woman Dies in Lagos House Fire Caused by Electrical Fault

A 103-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a devastating house fire in Lagos, Nigeria, reportedly caused by an electrical fault. The fire, which swept through her home in the early hours, left the local community in shock and mourning.

Fatal Blaze Strikes Lagos Home

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the fatal incident, revealing that the fire began in the elderly woman’s room before rapidly engulfing the rest of the building. Neighbors attempted to intervene, but the intensity of the flames made it impossible to save her.

The victim, who had witnessed Nigeria’s evolution from colonial rule to its modern era, was being remembered as a centenarian matriarch, an extraordinary life now marked by a tragic end. The fire’s suspected origin was an electrical fault, a persistent and deadly danger in areas with outdated infrastructure, according to LASEMA officials.

A City Struggling with Fire Safety Challenges

This fatal blaze is part of an ongoing issue in Lagos, where electrical faults, power surges, and unsafe practices like fuel storage in residential homes have contributed to recurrent, deadly fires. Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary at LASEMA, expressed condolences to the grieving family while calling for greater fire safety awareness and improvements in Lagos’s infrastructure.

Though this was an isolated tragedy, it underscores the broader, systemic challenges faced by many Lagos residents. Preventable fires continue to take lives, often affecting the city’s most vulnerable populations. The community now grapples with the loss of a beloved family matriarch, while local authorities continue to advocate for better fire safety measures in the city’s increasingly aging neighborhoods.