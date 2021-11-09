Zuckerberg’s ‘Failure of Leadership,’ Profits Over Safety,’ says a Facebook whistleblower.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower who has accused the corporation of benefiting from disinformation, claimed the company’s rebranding as Meta is the result of Mark Zuckerberg prioritizing profits before people.

“They’re going to hire 10,000 engineers to work on video games when they haven’t gotten safety right on their main product,” she explained, “so given that I see this pattern of choices where he prioritizes growth and expansion over making sure what he has is good, I think that’s a leadership failure.”

Facebook recently announced that the metaverse would become the company’s new main focus. It’s a “virtual environment” that’s 3D-rendered and fully interactive, according to Zuckerberg. The world can be accessible using virtual reality goggles that, once fully functioning, will be able to “detect physical movements and sounds as well as play back audio,” according to Washington Newsday.

However, according to Haugen, the metaverse concept will push users to give over much more personal information.

“If your employer decides to become a metaverse company, you’ll have to hand over a lot more personal information to a company that has a history of lying when it’s in its best interests,” she added.

Meta is “creating a new infrastructure where they control everything,” according to ProtonMail CEO Andy Yen, who told The Washington Newsday that Meta is “a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a worldwide surveillance and propaganda engine.”

“They’ve proved that they can hide behind a wall with Facebook,” Haugen added. “They continue to make unforced errors, to do things that put their own profits ahead of our safety.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Tuesday, Haugen warned that the metaverse will be seductive, robbing users of even more personal information while handing the beleaguered firm another another internet monopoly.

After she uncovered deep-seated problems at the corporation and fueled legislative and regulatory initiatives throughout the world to crack down on big internet companies, Haugen said her old employer rushed to promote the metaverse because of the strong pressure it is facing.

“You try to redirect the discussion if you don’t like it,” the former product manager-turned-whistleblower explained.

