Zozzaby the Clown is a scary Edwardian acrobat that is claimed to stalk the streets of Liverpool.

Clowns are creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creepy, creep

We’ve all heard of horror clowns like Pennywise from Stephen King, Art the Clown from Terrifier, and Batman’s ever-present enemy, the Joker.

Few people are aware, however, that Liverpool is supposed to be haunted by the ghost of Czech acrobat and circus artist Frederick Zozabe, also known as Zozzaby the clown.

Many sightings and unexplained phenomena have been related to the spirit of this frightening clown throughout the 2000s.

It is reported that Zozzaby’s scary spirit has a propensity of waking children in the dead of night before howling with laughter in the doorway.

His appearances are believed to be accompanied by the delicious and vile odor of embalming fluid, and he wears a maroon one-piece suit with a cone-shaped cap.

Zozzaby was reportedly claimed to have big black gaping holes for eye sockets and a blazing green aura around him.

If that wasn’t frightening enough, the true story of Frederick Zozabe and Zozzaby the clown is much more terrible.

Frederick Zozabe, whose full name is unknown, grew up in Austria-Czechoslovakia, Hungary’s which became Czechoslovakia in 1918.

Frederick is said to have worked as a clown at the Floral Pavilion, which opened in 1913 in New Brighton, Wallasey.

He had a naturally large nose that he accentuated using putty and makeup, making it a signature for his job.

Frederick’s stage names were Zozzaby and Zozabe, both of which are derived from the Czech phrase for “large nose.”

The Floral Pavilion used to showcase Catlin’s Royal Pierrots, according to newspaper archives from the 1920s, when Frederick was thought to be a frequent performer at the Pavilion.

Pierrots were a group of make-up-wearing actors and performers who were similar to Commedia Dell’arte and mime artists.

The Catlin’s Royal Pierrots were a group of Pierrot clowns that performed for tourists in the North West and North Wales.

They were an all-male cast who were portrayed as available male bachelors in order to appeal to female viewers.

The ensemble was in charge. “The summary has come to an end.”