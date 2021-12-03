Zoombombers Use N-Word to Interrupt School Board Meeting, Photo by George Floyd.

According to the Associated Press, two people using racist insults infiltrated a Zoom conference held by a Washington school system, and local police are investigating the event as a hate crime.

The event occurred during a regular Enumclaw School District meeting on November 22. The two unnamed people began playing a tape of the N-word as Dr. Shaun Carey, the superintendent and a Black man, began speaking, according to the Associated Press.

One of the criminals also displayed a photo of George Floyd, a Black man whose death by a police officer in 2020 caused nationwide Black Lives Matter rallies.

The school board issued a statement supporting Carey and condemning hate speech.

The statement said, “The acts during the last board meeting will not be condoned.” “It is the district’s and board’s objective to ensure that everyone feels secure, welcomed, respected, and valued in our schools and communities.” In addition, two unique Zoom accounts were used in the event, one of which featured the George Floyd photo and the other of which seemed to be an elderly white male, according to the statement. Two IP addresses were also identified, although the inquiry is still underway, according to the statement.

Commander Mike Graddon described the conduct as “very unpleasant, disruptive, and intolerable” in a press release sent to the Enumclaw Police Department’s NextDoor page. According to him, the incident is being examined as an intended hate crime, with additional law offenses such as “disturbing a school assembly” and “disorderly conduct” also being considered.

The investigation may necessitate the use of search warrants to obtain data in order to determine the unique addresses of the devices used to disrupt the meeting, which could take some time, according to Graddon.

“To serve our entire community with equity, our investigators will exhaust all available leads,” Graddon stated. “We’re asking for the public’s patience and understanding that these investigations require time and effort.” The event prompted Dr. Shaun Carey, the superintendent of schools, to write an open letter titled “Hate Has No Home Here” on November 24. “Without going into great detail, our monthly board meeting was disrupted by spontaneous hate speech that shocked and outraged the majority of people in attendance,” he said. “The imagery and words used were intended to degrade persons of color. Regardless. This is a condensed version of the information.