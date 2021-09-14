Zlatan Ibrahimovi’s absence confirms AC Milan’s 21-man team for the Champions League match against Liverpool.

The AC Milan squad that will travel to face Liverpool in the Champions League has been announced.

On Wednesday night, the Reds take on Milan at Anfield in their first group encounter of the season.

It will be the first time the two sides have met since Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat in the 2007 Champions League final in Athens.

Liverpool had previously won their fifth European title in Istanbul, thanks to a stunning second-half comeback.

After suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury, Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovi had already been ruled out of Wednesday’s match.

Olivier Giroud, a former Arsenal and Chelsea striker, is in the squad, having scored eight goals in 16 games against Liverpool.

Franck Kessie, a midfielder who has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer amid contract talks with Milan, is also listed.

