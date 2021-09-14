Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury has been confirmed, handing AC Milan a setback ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play for AC Milan against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

On Sunday, the Swede made his comeback from a knee injury suffered in May, scoring after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has revealed that the 39-year-old would miss the match against Liverpool due to an Achilles injury.

“Ibrahimovic would have started from the beginning, but he has tendon problems, so it’s best not to risk him,” he said. “Giroud has the ability to play a significant role in the game. From the start, I’ll select between him and Rebic.”

Despite the fact that Ibrahimovic was ruled out of the game, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the striker during his own pre-match news conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Milan.

And, despite recent injury setbacks, the German paid respect to the striker, expressing his appreciation for how the Sweden international is still playing at such a high level in his late 30s.

“Zlatan. Klopp told reporters, “What a player, what a player.” “I believe I watched a couple videos of him when he was injured a few months ago, and then I saw him, I’m not sure if he had surgery or not, but he was on a spinning cycle and battling back early enough.

““Lions don’t sleep for long periods of time,” and so on. He’s always correct. He came on in the final game after a long absence and scored right away. He is a man for exceptional moments in a game.

“If he is not playing, Giroud or Rebic is playing. They’re all slightly different, but they’re all fantastic. It’ll be fascinating, but Zlatan is without a doubt one of the best players in the game’s history.

“He’s aware of it, and he expresses it, and I admire that about him. That’s the assurance he exudes in every game.

“The fact that he is still physically that fit is unbelievable, and it just goes to show that some careers end too soon because there was still a little bit of gas in the tank, and he squeezes every last drop out of his body and wants to continue in the game for as long as possible.

