Zendaya Calls Tom Holland Her Favourite Co-Star, Shares UK Connection

Zendaya has revealed that her fiancé, Tom Holland, is not only her favourite person but also her preferred co-star, citing his calming influence on set. The 29-year-old actress, known for her role in *Euphoria*, spoke candidly about her professional and personal life in an interview with *The Sunday Mirror*.

Tom Holland’s Calming Influence On Set

Zendaya shared that working alongside Holland, her longtime partner, feels both natural and comforting. “Honestly, I know people might think it’s awkward, but he is my favourite person to work with,” she admitted. “On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with.” Despite the potential for discomfort, she emphasized her admiration for his work ethic and personality.

The couple, who met in 2017 on the set of *Spider-Man: Homecoming*, has faced the challenge of balancing their personal and public lives. Zendaya discussed their desire for privacy while still maintaining a normal lifestyle. “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives,” she said, noting that they still enjoy simple pleasures like dining out while protecting their personal space.

Zendaya also reflected on her deepening connection to the UK, a place she and Holland often visit. She admitted that despite being born and raised in California, the UK has become a second home for her. “When I go to the UK, I don’t feel like a visitor anymore,” she explained, mentioning that she now understands British slang and embraces the culture. “I know a ‘nice cup of tea’ makes everything right. It really feels like coming home, and I love the people.” However, the actress joked about one British snack she still doesn’t get: “I will never understand the fascination with Jaffa Cakes. They just don’t make sense to me.”

The couple’s relationship, which they confirmed in November 2021, will soon be featured again on the big screen. Zendaya and Holland are set to appear together in 2026’s *Spider-Man: Brand New Day* and Christopher Nolan’s *The Odyssey*.