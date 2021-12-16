Zeljko Buvac has signed a new contract with the club he joined after Liverpool’s departure.

Zeljko Buvac, a former Liverpool assistant manager, has signed a new contract with Dynamo Moscow that would retain him as sporting director until 2024.

Between 2015 and 2018, the 60-year-old served as Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man at Anfield, before departing in unexpected circumstances.

Buvac’s departure came as a complete surprise, two days before the Reds’ Champions League semi-final second leg against AS Roma, and it was unknown what had prompted him to go.

Klopp had worked with Buvac – dubbed ‘The Brain’ by the manager – since 2001, and his name resurfaced on social media whenever the Reds faltered for a long time following his departure.

His next football duty did not come until February 2020, when he joined Dynamo Moscow as he welcomed a new challenge nearly two years after leaving Liverpool.

Buvac provided a rare interview to Nobel after making this move, in which he discussed his first six months at Dynamo, as well as his break from Jurgen Klopp and his response to Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

When asked if he had given his previous employers a congratulations greeting, he said: “I didn’t do it. I was ecstatic for Liverpool, its fans, and its players. I, on the other hand, did not.” Dynamo Moscow is having a great season so far, as they are only two points behind league leaders Zenit St Petersburg after 18 games.

Buvac’s current team finished eighth last season, 15 points behind Zenit, but has made significant progress this season to fight for the title.

Meanwhile, several fans were startled to learn of his contract renewal in Russia, as they were unaware that he had even joined the club:

That reaction stems in part from Liverpool’s handling of the situation, which included quietly confirming Buvac’s departure, allowing no stories to gain traction or add fuel to the fire, and promoting Pepijn Lijnders to assistant manager, putting the Reds in a better position than they had been under Buvac.

Lijnders departed Anfield in 2018 before returning to work as Klopp’s full-time assistant manager alongside Peter Krawietz.

Klopp has been aided by the Krawietz and. “The summary has come to an end.”