Zayn Malik’s Full Statement: The Singer’s Reaction to the Yolanda Hadid Feud Allegations

The claim that Zayn Malik “hit” Yolanda Hadid has been debunked. On Thursday, unnamed sources told TMZ that Hadid claimed Malik assaulted her last week and that she was considering filing a police report. What provoked the alleged assault, according to Hadid, is unknown. Malik has “vehemently” denied hitting Hadid.

The pop star issued a lengthy statement on Twitter on Thursday, stating that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago” in order to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter.

Malik has a daughter named Khai with Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, fashion model Gig Hadid. “Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment,” Malik tweeted, “this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

“I firmly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” the singer added in a separate statement to TMZ on Thursday. “For the sake of my daughter, I decline to offer any further specifics.”

“I hope Yolanda reconsiders her false charges and moves forward in privacy to address these family issues,” the former One Direction member stated.

On Thursday, the website also alleged that Zayn and Gigi had broken up. The couple apparently broke up over a month ago, according to unnamed sources acquainted with the matter.

Following the recent claim, Gigi also released a statement. “Gigi is totally focused on the best for Khai,” a representative for the fashion model told E! News. During this moment, she requests privacy.” Malik, Yolanda, and Gigi Hadid’s reps have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The full text of Malik’s message, which he posted on his Twitter account on October 28, is below.

“As you all know, I am a private person who desires to provide a secure and private environment for my daughter to grow up in. A location where intimate family matters aren’t broadcast across the world for all to see and judge. I’m trying to keep that space safe for her. This is a condensed version of the information.