Zaryn Dentzel, a Bitcoin millionaire, claims he was tortured by masked men when they discovered his crypto fortune.

Zaryn Dentzel, the co-founder of Tuenti, “the Spanish Facebook,” has informed authorities that he was tortured by a group of masked men who were after his bitcoin fortune.

Dentzel, 38, said a group of five men broke into his Madrid home on Nov. 2 and battered him for hours before robbing him of his valuables.

The gang covered Dentzel’s surveillance cameras and doused him in the eyes during the assault. According to Business Insider, citing local news site El Espanol, Dentzel informed police that the group took him captive and tortured him to expose his bank accounts and passwords to electronic wallets containing bitcoin worth “tens of millions of euros.”

Dentzel was allegedly slashed across the chest with a knife while being shot many times with a Taser gun by the assailants. The gang allegedly tortured him for four hours before fleeing the scene with his laptops, phones, and a USB drive.

When a neighbor called 911 after hearing screams coming from Dentzel’s house, the cops came. After the event, a witness told the police that he observed a group of masked guys fleeing along the street clutching suitcases.

The gang, according to El Espanol reports citing police sources, was unable to steal Dentzel’s bitcoin.

The Spanish police have launched an investigation into Dentzel’s complaint. The crime scene was probed by forensic officers in order to acquire more information. There have been no arrests made by the investigators.

