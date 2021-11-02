Zara customers are giggling hysterically at a snapshot of a pale blue loungewear ensemble.

After seeing a snapshot of Zara’s pale blue loungewear set online, customers were “laughing so hard.”

Zara, a prominent high-street brand, is perhaps one of the most popular retailers in the city center, with lines forming around buildings to get inside its stores.

Fashionistas flock to the store in droves to get their hands on the latest items.

Tesco customers are raving about the £25 F&F Clothing ‘Christmas dress of dreams,’ as seen by Kelly Brook on Instagram. Zara’s Instagram account is devoted to ridiculing the brand’s marketing and website photographs, as well as some of its more unconventional looks, and it already has over 60k followers.

Models posing at strange angles on Zara’s website are more typically linked with magazine editorials, so all Zara fans are well aware of the brand’s image.

Instagram

This can make it tough to know how to dress some ensembles, and @awkwardzara takes use of its rising social media presence to poke fun at the situation.

Two photographs from Zara’s website were uploaded by the funny account, showing the retailer’s latest sweaters and loungewear. The model in the first shot has their back to the camera and has pulled their sweater up and over their head, making it difficult to view the article of clothing.

In the second image, a model wears a pale blue loungewear ensemble consisting of a similar sweatshirt and joggers, but duplicates the previous image’s position by pulling the jumper up over her head. The model’s back is visible in both shots.

“When the doctor asks you to show them where the rash is, a 2-part series,” @awkwardzara joked in the caption.

Zara admirers and amused followers alike flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

“Quite probably the finest yet,” Katie commented.

“Smashed it,” Denise said, adding a sobbing laughing emoji.

“Typical Zara,” Lara said.

“Thought it was a back expert ad!” remarked Nicola.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

“I laughed too hard at this one,” Jen added.

Others simply used sobbing and laughing emoticons, while others tagged their friends in the post to direct them to it.