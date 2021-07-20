Zara aftershave that costs £260 less than Creed Aventus and “smells exactly the same.”

We all have our favorite scents, but they may be quite expensive at times.

Creed Aventus, which debuted in 2010, has been a mainstay for many individuals.

The scent is available for both men and women, however many people have complained that it is excessively expensive. Creed Aventus fans have discovered that a high-street business sells an aftershave that smells almost identical to the original.

Zara’s Vibrant Leather cologne, which is offered for a tenth of the price of Creed, is the replica smell that is being commended.

Zara’s Vibrant Leather costs £19.99 for 120ml, compared to £285 for 100ml of Creed Aventus.

There are other videos on TikTok stating that the perfumes are the same.

“Vibrant Leather for Her, £14.99, is a dupe to Creed Aventus for Her, £260,” TikTok user @georgiabaigrie states in one video.

Others compare the two perfumes and declare they are identical.

Other shoppers claimed the same thing on Twitter.

“Zara Vibrant Leather EDP, dupe Creed aventus,” one person said. You are [sic]cordially invited.”

“Vibrant Leather fragrance from Zara is virtually a knockoff of Creed because it’s so dank,” wrote another.

“Zara has a Creed knockoff called Vibrant leather!!!” remarked a third. It smells identical, and I believe it’s only £20 for 120ml x”.

Creed Aventus is available for purchase here.

Visit Zara’s website for more information on Vibrant Leather, which retails for £19.99.