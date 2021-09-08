Zachary Horwitz admits to running a $650 million Ponzi scheme by faking Netflix and HBO deals.

Actor Zachary Horwitz has agreed to plead guilty to leading a $650 million Ponzi scheme.

Horwitz, 34, has primarily starred in tiny horror and science fiction films under the name Zach Avery. However, through his film firm, 1inMM Capital, LLC, he was able to persuade investors that he had high-budget film deals with Netflix and HBO.

Horwitz’s plea agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles states that he will plead guilty to one count of securities fraud at a hearing in October, rather than the five counts of securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft he is currently facing, which will be dismissed.

Horwitz stated as part of the settlement that he spent seven years deceiving his investors about investment opportunities. He stated that 1inMM Capital, LLC was involved in the purchase of foreign distribution rights to films, which they would then reportedly license to Netflix, HBO, and other streaming platforms to distribute overseas.

Horwitz acknowledged to taking out “loans” ranging from $35,000 to $1.5 million per movie deal, with the promise of repaying investors within a year. He guaranteed excessive returns ranging from 25% to 40%.

Horwitz admitted in the plea deal that the film licensing and distribution contracts were faked, and that he falsified contact with Netflix and HBO executives in order to defraud investors. He utilized millions of dollars of the duped money to fund his “opulent lifestyle,” as described in his agreement.

According to court filings, the actor persuaded investors to pay him more than $650 million. To give the impression of a rich investment opportunity, he refunded several million in “returns” to some of the investors. However, in his plea agreement, he admitted to owing $231 million in overdue taxes.

According to court records, money obtained from the Ponzi scheme allowed Horwitz to fly by private plane, possess a multi-million dollar Beverlywood mansion, and watch courtside at Lakers games.

Horwitz’s scam had an impact on over 250 “investors.” A few of his college pals are among his many victims.

Mallory Horwitz was with Horwitz when he was detained in the early morning hours of April 6. This is a condensed version of the information.