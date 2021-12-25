Yula, a police dog, apprehends a thief on Christmas Eve.

Mersey Police Dogs’ canine cop foiled a would-be thief’s intention to ruin someone’s Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, PD Yula acted quickly to apprehend the light-fingered criminal.

Mersey Police Dogs wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Christmas Day: "It was the night before Christmas, and as much as we'd like to claim nothing was stirring, PD Yula had to deal with a thief who was determined to ruin someone's holiday. You'll be relieved to learn that PD Yula is not a mouse, and the thief is the only one whose Christmas has been wrecked!"

But first and foremost, all police canines must master basic obedience training. They must obey their handler’s directions without question. This is what controls the dog’s natural hostility and allows the officer to determine how much force the dog uses on a suspect.