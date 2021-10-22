Yuengling is credited with pouring her Fountain of Youth, according to a 106-year-old woman from Pennsylvania.

Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, received a truckload of beer from Yuengling Brewery on Thursday in recognition of her unwavering devotion to the alcohol brand.

The beer firm shared the surprise gift with Dilullo on Twitter, prompting a flurry of responses from followers.

We delivered a truckload more to Margaret, who, at nearly 107, explained her secret of drinking a Lager a day. Margaret, thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/vJbaCKJeQF October 21, 2021 — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) “Hope she is around long enough to drink hundreds!!!” remarked one user, @thompson5devel. I hope she lives long enough to drink tens of thousands!!! https://t.co/DlXuGKdq8E October 21, 2021 — Phil Thompson (@thompson5devel) @caleshonk, another user, wrote, “This is fantastic! I guess I’ll have to drink @yuenglingbeer for another 66 years “So, lager it is! Woohoo! This is fantastic! I guess I’ll have to drink @yuenglingbeer lager for another 66 years! Woohoo! October 21, 2021 — Cale Shonk (@CaleShonk) Dilullo sat down to enjoy a refreshing lager after receiving the truckload of beer and shook her head while muttering “ahhh” as she drank the intoxicating liquid.

Yuengling has been in business since 1829, when it first opened its doors in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Alcohol has been credited by a number of centenarians around the world as the key to living longer than the average life expectancy in the United States.

Jack Reynolds, a 105-year-old UK citizen, credited whisky for his long and healthy life in January 2018. Reynolds’ youngest daughter Jayne Goodwin told the UK-based Metro newspaper in 2018 that her father “had a whiskey in his tea every morning and two shots of Grouse in a glass with lemonade at night and swears by it.”

He also uses whiskey as a form of treatment. “If we have a cold or whatever, he gives us a whiskey right away; that’s his medicine, and it hasn’t done him any harm,” Goodwin told Metro.

Reynolds died in 2020 at the age of 108, having set multiple milestones, including being the oldest person to get their first tattoo, ride a rollercoaster, and perform as a supporting role on a TV show.

