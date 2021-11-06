You’ve probably never heard of a major war that took place in Merseyside.

Merseyside is a county with a long history and numerous significant events. However, you may be unaware of one significant historical event that occurred here.

The last notable fight of the Second English Civil War took place in Newton-le-Willows, between the Roundheads, also known as Parliamentarians, led by Oliver Cromwell, and the Scottish Royalists.

In August 1648, the Battle of Winwick, also known as The Battle of Red Bank, took place between Newton-le-Willows and Winwick, with a Parliamentarian victory.

During the conflict, approximately 1600 troops were estimated to have died.

The fight was a pivotal moment in the formation of the country we now call home. The victory over the Roundheads aided them in winning the war and eventually establishing the sovereign parliament we have today.

Following the Parliamentarians’ capture of Preston from the Royalists, Cromwell’s soldiers marched south, eventually arriving at Winwick.

It came to a close at St Oswald’s Church, where Oliver Cromwell’s soldiers had surrounded the Scottish.

According to Historic England, the region is now the only battleground from the English Civil War that has been retained in good condition.

