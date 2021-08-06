You’ve been passing past hidden liver birds for years and never saw them.

Did you know that the famed Liver Birds may be seen in places other than Liverpool’s waterfront?

You’d be mistaken if you thought the two statues on top of the Liver Building were the only Liver Birds in town.

There are nearly a hundred of them strewn over the city center, in both high and low places.

Due to scaffolding for building work, one set of birds on London Road was obscured for a short time early this year, but they can now be seen again.

The Laser school uniform shop used to be located at Seymore Chambers, a historic building on the corner of London Road.

A pair of anxious Liver Birds surrounded by mermen stand over the stone-colored curved gateway.

They may now be viewed in all their splendour once more.

The Liver Birds can be seen at a variety of locations throughout the city, including the Queensway Tunnel, Bluecoat Chambers, and even the Leeds – Liverpool Canal.