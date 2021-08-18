You’ve been microwaving your food incorrectly all along.

Although food that tastes better when microwaved is uncommon, these ideas that have gone popular online may be of assistance.

The three recommendations, which were first shared by TikTok user Isabella Avila, @onlyjayus, provide helpful insight into making the most of your reheated food, and have been liked by over 600,000 people.

Temperature

Avila’s first recommendation is to make sure your entire food is evenly heated when it comes out of the microwave, rather than the hot-cold bites you’re used to.

“Have you ever reheated food in the microwave and found that certain sections are hot enough to burn your mouth while the rest remains frozen?” In the video, Avila enquired.

What is the solution? Rather than putting the food in the center of the spinning plate, place it on the edge.

Microwaves, in essence, have hot and cold zones. When food is left in the center of the microwave, it never leaves a hot place or a cold spot, resulting in the dreaded hot and cold combo.

Placing the food on the revolving plate’s edge ensures that it moves equally between hot and cold zones and distributes heat evenly.

This approach is said to work best on older, less powerful microwaves, as many modern models are designed to distribute heat uniformly.

When you want to heat two food items in the microwave at the same time but they don’t fit together, the next advice will save you time.

Instead of doing them one at a time, allowing the first to cool off while doing so, Avila suggested using a coffee mug to generate “height distribution.”

Place a plate or bowl of food on one side of the carousel, then an upside down cup on the other. Then, on top of the mug, add the second bowl or plate of food.

To account for the double amount of food heating in the microwave at the same time, increase the heating time accordingly.

Simply add water

The fourth trick might be the most handy for pizza and pasta fans—though Italian fiances might disagree. This is a condensed version of the information.