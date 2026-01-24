YouTuber Tastes Edinburgh’s Best Haggis and is Left Impressed

A YouTube content creator who traveled to Edinburgh to find the best haggis has been taken aback by the quality of the dish. As Burns Night approaches, with celebrations of Scotland’s famed poet Robert Burns, haggis, neeps, and tatties are at the forefront of many people’s minds. One such haggis-seeker, the vlogger Everyday I’m Eating, embarked on a day trip to sample the finest version of the national dish in the Scottish capital.

Arcade Bar Haggis Surprises Food Vlogger

After arriving in Edinburgh, Everyday I’m Eating made a beeline for the Arcade Bar Haggis and Whisky House on Cockburn Street. There, he opted for Robert Burns’ “Famous Haggis,” priced at £18, accompanied by mashed potatoes and turnips. He could add whiskey sauce or bacon for an extra £2.50. The presentation of the dish was a bit unconventional, shaped into a tower with neeps and tatties layered beneath and topped with a rich whiskey sauce.

The vlogger first tasted the tatties, commenting that they were “delicious” and “soft,” though “a bit lumpy,” which he believed was “intentional.” Moving on to the neeps, he praised them as “nice” with a “good turnip, swede flavor coming through.” But it was the haggis itself that took center stage. After his first bite, he remarked, “Mm, that is really good. So this haggis is surprisingly delicious; really nice, actually. It’s kind of like a spiced meat mash. I never thought I’d like it this much, but I do.”

He continued by describing the lamb flavor as “really strong” and noted the spices, with black pepper standing out as a major contributor to the flavor. “I can feel the kick in the back of my throat,” he said, surprised by how much he enjoyed it.

The YouTuber then sampled all of the dish’s components together in one hearty forkful, calling the combination “so much better” and remarking that it took the dish to a “new level.” He also found the whiskey sauce “delicious,” calling the overall meal a “hearty dish” that was “exactly what you need” on a cold day.

After finishing his meal, he praised the Arcade Bar for serving what he called the “best haggis” he had ever tasted. “What a great meal that was,” he said, encouraging others to visit the bar and try the dish. “If you come here, and if you do, get the haggis!”