YouTube has taken down certain public meeting videos in response to citizens spreading COVID misinformation.

YouTube has removed videos of local government meetings from its site after they were found to contain “medical disinformation” about the COVID-19 epidemic.

A video from a May school board meeting in Kansas’ Shawnee Mission district, which has 27,000 students, was pulled, in which parents and lawmakers appealed for the district’s mask rule to be lifted. The district has maintained the mask requirement in place, but the public comment period will no longer be livestreamed.

Making board meetings available through video broadcasting while not spreading disinformation, according to district spokesperson David Smith, was a challenging balance to strike.

“It was difficult for me to hear things in the board meeting that weren’t factual and know that they were going out without question,” Smith said. “I am all for free speech, but it is difficult for me to sit through it when it puts people’s lives in jeopardy.”

There are a plethora of resources available for reliable COVID-19 information. Your medical professional. Departments of health in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

Your local government’s public comment session, however, may not be one of them.

Opponents of a proposed mask mandate made so many incorrect statements regarding masks, vaccines, and COVID-19 during a meeting of the St. Louis County Council earlier this month that YouTube pulled the video for breaking its standards against false claims about the virus.

County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who favors mask wearing and believes most of her constituents do as well, said, “I hope no one is making any medical decisions based on what they hear at our public forums.” Although the video has been restored, Clancy’s concerns regarding the impact of the false information remain.

Videos of local government meetings have become the latest channel of COVID-19 misinformation, broadcasting false claims about masks and vaccines to millions of people and posing new issues for internet platforms attempting to balance the risk of harm against the necessity for government transparency.

The most recent video to go viral is a local physician who, when speaking to the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation in Fortville, Indiana, on August 6, made multiple false statements about COVID-19. Dr. Dan Stock tells the board that masks don’t work, immunizations don’t prevent illness, and state and federal health officials don’t follow the evidence in his 6-minute speech.

