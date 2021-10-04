YouTube Allows the Illegal but Lucrative ‘Sharenting’ Industry to Place Children at the Mercy of the Internet.

Jordan Cheyenne, a lifestyle blogger, shared a heartbreaking YouTube video from her car, in which she updated her 538,000 subscribers on Rosie, the family puppy, while her eight-year-old son sobbed in the passenger seat. Canine parvovirus was the cause of the dog’s illness, which is often fatal.

Cheyenne signed off her September 8 video by saying, “I love you guys,” after asking for prayers. Bye.”

So she reasoned. The camera continued to film while the influencer told her son to appear more distressed for the thumbnail of the video. “Pretend you’re crying,” she adds, her face contorted with misery. “But Mom, I’m truly crying,” the boy responds.

The video went viral immediately, eliciting a barrage of angry responses ranging from worried to hateful. Cheyenne claimed she got death threats and messages concerning her child that went “far beyond cyberbullying and harassment.”

This disturbing occurrence reignited the discussion over exploiting children for online material, a lucrative venture for many influencers and the platforms that host them—the most prominent being YouTube—but one loaded with ethical hazards and few legal safeguards for minors.

Cheyenne did not respond to a request for comment from this website. Following the outpouring of criticism, she apologized to a number of people, including her son, and stated that she would no longer include her kid in future videos and would take a vacation from YouTube to focus on his mental health.

During an appearance on The Dad Challenge Podcast, she commented, “I am disappointed in myself that in that time I put the YouTube, the thumbnail, the acting over [my son’s]true emotions.”

A child’s appearance in YouTube videos might bring in a lot of money: According to the Pew Research Center, films featuring children under the age of 13 garnered three times as many views as other videos in 2019. Ryan Kaji, the star of the Ryan’s World YouTube channel, was named the highest-paid YouTuber in 2020 by Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $29.5 million from his content and product lines.

However, in a social media environment where child welfare is still an issue, YouTuber parents—whose activities range from extensively blogging their children’s days to casually disclosing facts about their children’s personal lives—are a reason for concern.

Through this website, these parents operate in a developing and mostly unregulated segment of the broader influencer economy. This is a condensed version of the information.