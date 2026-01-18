Youth Unemployment Crisis Sparks Political Unrest in Kenya

Kenya’s growing youth unemployment crisis has reached a boiling point, triggering political discontent and mass protests. With more than 70% of the country’s population under the age of 35, many young Kenyans are feeling locked out of the formal economy. They are turning to alternative means of survival, but increasingly, their disillusionment is spilling into civic resistance.

Rising Frustration and Protest

Despite government promises to address youth unemployment, millions of young people are still struggling to find stable employment. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2024 Economic Survey, more than 67% of youth aged 18 to 35 remain unemployed. This issue is most pronounced in urban and peri-urban areas, where even university graduates are unable to find meaningful work, often resorting to prolonged periods of job-hunting, colloquially known as “tarmacking.”

Underemployment is another key issue. A 2023 World Bank report found that nearly 80% of employed youth are in the informal sector, earning below the minimum wage without job security or upward mobility. For many, the hustle economy has become the only option—taking on odd jobs such as boda boda (motorcycle taxis), online trading, or informal vending. However, the volatility of these jobs, exacerbated by rising fuel prices, digital taxation, and import restrictions, has left many feeling trapped in a survivalist economy.

“We were told to dream big, but now we just want to survive,” said Brian, a 26-year-old ICT graduate from Eldoret. He, like many of his peers, is working multiple gig jobs, struggling to make ends meet. Amina, a self-taught graphic designer, expressed similar frustration, saying, “We are called lazy and entitled, but we are the ones who keep this economy alive.”

A Generation’s Rejection of the Status Quo

Beyond the economic hardships, Kenya’s youth have begun to channel their frustration into political activism. Protests in July 2024 and 2025 reflected a generation’s deepening disillusionment with government promises. These protests, amplified by social media platforms like TikTok and X, have become a powerful tool for organizing and mobilizing youth around issues of unemployment, corruption, and economic justice.

The slogan “No jobs, no peace” has become a rallying cry for young Kenyans, who are demanding not only employment opportunities but also greater fairness in the economy. This generational revolt, unlike previous protests rooted in ethnic or party politics, is centered around issues that affect all youth, regardless of background or affiliation. “We don’t just want jobs. We want meaning, fairness, and a seat at the table,” said Michelle, a community mobilizer from Kayole.

The economic frustration has also led to a redefinition of what it means to be a citizen in Kenya. Youth are increasingly pushing for visibility, dignity, and accountability from their leaders. The demands for jobs are now accompanied by calls for a fairer system—one that recognizes the talents, ideas, and energy that young people bring to the table.

Unfortunately, many of the government’s efforts to address youth unemployment have fallen short. Programs like the Hustler Fund, intended to provide financial support for small-scale entrepreneurs, have faced criticism for poor disbursement rates and lack of support for scaling businesses. Similarly, the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has not resulted in meaningful employment opportunities, as many graduates find themselves ill-prepared for the actual job market.

As public frustration grows, there are increasing calls from civil society organizations and economists for a radical rethink of youth employment strategies. Experts suggest investing in creative and digital industries, aligning education with emerging fields like green tech and artificial intelligence, and decentralizing opportunities beyond Nairobi to give youth in other regions access to meaningful work.

Ultimately, the core of the issue is not just the lack of jobs, but the need for a system that offers inclusion, recognition, and economic justice to Kenya’s youth. As they continue to fight for their place in the future, they are determined to ensure that their voices—and their demands—are heard.